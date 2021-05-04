Maker Foundation returns dev fund to DAO amid path to decentralization By Cointelegraph

Maker Foundation returns dev fund to DAO amid path to decentralization
The MakerDAO Foundation has returned 84,000 MKR tokens from its development fund to MakerDAO’s governance module, marking a milestone in the project’s path to decentralization.
In a May 3 blog post, the foundation notes that “no conditions or expectations” have been placed on MakerDAO regarding the returned tokens, with Maker Governance now having complete control over the tokens.
