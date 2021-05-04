Magellan Aerospace Announces Report on Voting Results for Directors

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario — Magellan Aerospace Corporation (the “Corporation”) announces that today at the annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation (the “Meeting”) the proposed nominees for directors of the Corporation received the following votes:

Name of Proposed Nominee

Votes For

Percentage of Votes For

Votes Withheld

Percentage of Votes Withheld

N. Murray Edwards

48,547,553

99.34%

321,973

0.66%

Phillip C. Underwood

48,519,584

99.28%

349,942

0.72%

Beth M. Budd Bandler

48,622,615

99.49%

246,911

0.51%

Bruce W. Gowan

48,212,700

98.66%

656,826

1.34%

Larry G. Moeller

48,511,914

99.27%

357,612

0.73%

Steven Somerville

48,503,098

99.25%

366,428

0.75%

James P. Veitch

48,701,189

99.66%

168,337

0.34%

As a result, all of the above named nominees have been elected to hold office for the ensuing year, or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, subject to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and by-laws of the Corporation.

About Magellan Aerospace
Magellan Aerospace is a global, integrated aerospace company that provides complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defence and space agencies worldwide. Magellan designs, engineers, and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure assemblies and components for aerospace markets, advanced products for military and space markets, industrial power generation, and specialty products. Magellan is a public company whose shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MAL), with operating units throughout North America, Europe and India.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504006301/en/

Contacts

Phillip C. Underwood
Chief Executive Officer
Magellan Aerospace Corporation
T : +1 (905) 677-1889
E: phil.underwood@magellan.aero

Elena M. Milantoni
Chief Financial Officer
Magellan Aerospace Corporation
T: +1 (905) 677-1889
E: elena.milantoni@magellan.aero

#distro

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR