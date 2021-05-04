Litecoin Jumps 20% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



Litecoin Jumps 20% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $334.379 by 22:40 (02:40 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 20.37% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since March 13, 2020.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $22.080B, or 0.98% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $20.828B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $311.607 to $337.227 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 25.57%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $12.930B or 5.06% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $248.8308 to $337.2270 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 20.39% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $54,720.0 on the Investing.com Index, down 1.82% on the day.

was trading at $3,329.13 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 2.82%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,030.473B or 45.52% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $384.873B or 17.00% of the total cryptocurrency market value.