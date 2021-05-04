Litecoin Climbs 12% In a Green Day By Investing.com



Litecoin Climbs 12% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $312.152 by 20:17 (00:17 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 12.02% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 10.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $20.900B, or 0.95% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $0.000.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $311.607 to $312.152 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 19.58%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $11.649B or 4.59% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $248.8308 to $324.3273 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 25.68% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $53,981.3 on the Investing.com Index, down 2.41% on the day.

was trading at $3,298.71 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 1.01%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,005.843B or 45.68% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $379.706B or 17.24% of the total cryptocurrency market value.