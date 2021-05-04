Lark Davis Says Ethereum Price Could Drop to $2,600 By CoinQuora

Lark Davis Says Ethereum Price Could Drop to $2,600
- Lark Davis says will soon face a price correction to about $2,600.
- The correction is due to how ETH has been overbought lately.
- (BTC) and Binance Coin (BNB) could also experience price corrections.
Crypto expert, Lark Davis has tweeted about the current Ethereum bullish market. As per Davis, Ethereum price could drastically decline from its new $3000 ATH to as low as $2,600 at any time.
The last 3 times that #ethereum had a big over bought reading on the daily RSI it was followed by around a 25% drop. That would be around $2,600 pic.twitter.com/uFcAwT9Q7U
— Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) May 4, 2021
This article was first published on coinquora.com
