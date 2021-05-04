Lark Davis Says Ethereum Price Could Drop to $2,600 By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Lark Davis Says Ethereum Price Could Drop to $2,600
  • Lark Davis says will soon face a price correction to about $2,600.
  • The correction is due to how ETH has been overbought lately.
  • (BTC) and Binance Coin (BNB) could also experience price corrections.

Crypto expert, Lark Davis has tweeted about the current Ethereum bullish market. As per Davis, Ethereum price could drastically decline from its new $3000 ATH to as low as $2,600 at any time.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR