Kim Kardashian Isn’t Over The Duke Leaving “Bridgerton”

“I might start crying thinking about how The Duke isn’t coming back.”
Yesterday, Kim Kardashian got a bit nostalgic during her facial when the Bridgerton soundtrack came on during her relaxing spa moment.
The reality star and SKIMS founder took to Instagram to share that her sadness over the departure of Regé-Jean Page ahead of season two hasn’t quite subsided.
“I might start crying thinking about how The Duke isn’t coming back. Just when I thought I was over it!!” she posted.
When the news was announced in April that Regé-Jean wouldn’t be reprising his role as The Duke in season two of the Netflix hit, the fanbase was shocked to say the least — and Kim was no exception.
So, of course, she was as disappointed as the rest of us to find out that there would be no steamy shirtless Duke scenes in season two. And that sadness isn’t something that just dissipates overnight.
The release date for season two of Bridgerton hasn’t been announced yet so I guess I’ll just have to binge season one again!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!