Kim Kardashian Isn’t Over The Duke Leaving “Bridgerton”

“I might start crying thinking about how The Duke isn’t coming back.”

Yesterday, Kim Kardashian got a bit nostalgic during her facial when the Bridgerton soundtrack came on during her relaxing spa moment.

The reality star and SKIMS founder took to Instagram to share that her sadness over the departure of Regé-Jean Page ahead of season two hasn’t quite subsided.


@kimkardashian / Via instagram.com

“All the feels are coming back!!! Why is the @bridgertonnetflix soundtrack on while I am trying to relax and get a facial.”

“I might start crying thinking about how The Duke isn’t coming back. Just when I thought I was over it!!” she posted.

When the news was announced in April that Regé-Jean wouldn’t be reprising his role as The Duke in season two of the Netflix hit, the fanbase was shocked to say the least — and Kim was no exception.


Getty Images / Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!! https://t.co/KVnCi6UZRT


@kimkardashian / Via twitter.com

So, of course, she was as disappointed as the rest of us to find out that there would be no steamy shirtless Duke scenes in season two. And that sadness isn’t something that just dissipates overnight.

The release date for season two of Bridgerton hasn’t been announced yet so I guess I’ll just have to binge season one again!

