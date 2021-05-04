Kelly Osbourne Still Not on Speaking Terms With Sister Aimee

Instagram

The former ‘Fashion Police’ star claims she and her older sister don’t understand each other as she still keeps her distance after they became estranged following a fiction.

AceShowbiz –

Kelly Osbourne and her older sister Aimee still aren’t on speaking terms.

It was reported back in 2014 that Kelly and Aimee – who opted not to join parents Ozzy and Sharon and siblings Kelly and Jack in their family reality show “The Osbournes” – had become estranged after a falling out.

And opening up about the current state of their relationship on Dax Shepard‘s “Armchair” podcast, Kelly admitted, “We don’t talk.”

Questioned by host Dax as to whether or not there was any form of communication between herself and Aimee, Kelly replied, “We’re just really different. She doesn’t understand me and I don’t understand her.”

Kelly’s admission comes after Aimee spoke to The Independent newspaper back in 2015 about her relationship with her sister, adding, “I wouldn’t say there is an ease between us, but there is an acceptance. Do we socialise? No.”

In an interview last year, Aimee Osbourne talked about her decision not to join the family show. “It definitely worked great for the rest of my family, but for me, and who I am, I just knew it was never something that I would have been able to consider realistically,” she said.

“I had grown up around having a pretty well-known dad anyway, and … I always really valued my privacy within that family.”

Meanwhile, mom Sharon Osbourne said in 2018, “I know that my eldest girl, Aimee, left home at 16 and she couldn’t live in our house because we were filming and it drove her insane.”

“She felt too that she didn’t want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea – it was appalling to her,” she continued. “And so she left at 16 and I regret every day that she did. She was happy, but it broke my heart when she moved.”