JPMorgan, FAB Poised to Win Roles on IPO of Adnoc Drilling Unit

(Bloomberg) — Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. is close to hiring JPMorgan Chase & Co. and First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC to help arrange the potential listing of its drilling business, according to people familiar with the matter.

Adnoc, as the company is known, is looking to sell a minority stake in its drilling unit in a deal that could value the business at up to $10 billion, the people said, declining to be named because the matter is private. That’s less than the valuation of about $11 billion made over two years ago when Baker Hughes bought a 5% stake in Adnoc Drilling.

Although the state energy firm has yet to award formal mandates, the two banks are in pole position for a role on the IPO at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, the people said. Adnoc may also appoint additional advisers, they said.

Adnoc and JPMorgan declined to comment. FAB didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

Alongside tapping new revenue sources, Abu Dhabi is looking to revive its dormant stock market by bringing in local or international investors. Government entities such as Adnoc, Mubadala Investment Co. and ADQ have also been exploring different ways to raise cash for their owner.

Adnoc recently picked banks for the initial public offering of a fertilizer joint venture called Fertiglobe, while wealth fund Mubadala hired advisers for the listing of satellite operator Yahsat.