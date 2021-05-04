Jessica Simpson Showers Daughter Maxwell With Sweet Praises on her 9th Birthday

Instagram

In the heartfelt tribute post, the ‘I Wanna Love You Forever’ hitmaker admits that she is ‘constantly in awe’ of her first child’s ‘resilience and grace.’

AceShowbiz –

Jessica Simpson is celebrating another milestone in her daughter’s life. To commemorate Maxwell’s 9th birthday, the “I Wanna Love You Forever” hitmaker showered her first born with sweet praises in a social media post.

Making use of Instagram on Sunday, May 2, the 40-year-old shared a family photo that saw her and Maxwell posing alongside her husband Eric Johnson and her 7-year-old son Ace Knute. Along with it, she offered a heartfelt birthday message that began with, “Maxwell, my best friend and first born, turned 9 yesterday, May 1.”

The “I Belong to Me” singer continued her sweet note by gushing, “She is prayerful, nurturing, intuitive beyond belief, hilarious, honest, a lover of horses and every animal on the planet.” She added, “Empathetic, wise beyond her years, thoughtful, strong, beautiful, hardworking, creative and observant (which makes her one of the most epic impersonators to make anyone laugh).”

<br />

In the heartfelt caption, Jessica also noted that her first child is “a prolific writer of poem and songs and she listens and trusts herself with confidence I admire.” Still praising her daughter, the mother of three went on to say, “The energy in a room shifts when she enters. Yes, she is the most beautiful I ever did see, but it is the effortless way she holds her power that is unlike anything I’ve ever seen.”

“Her inquisitive mind strengthens mine. Her heart holds space everyone and everything.” the “Blonde Ambition” star elaborated further before expressing her gratitude. “When I think about her I can’t help but smile with all that I have, a happy smile is always inspired by her, the possessor of the most genuine, pretty, sometimes cheeky but always the purest of smiles ever to grin.”

“The Dukes of Hazzard” actress continued, “My favorite hands to have and hold in prayer or just in life are hers, always my daughter. She loves you enough to be the person you have always wanted to be.” She then concluded, “I am constantly in awe of her resilience and grace, it is amazing indeed. I love her beyond measure. Happy belated (to Instagram) birthday Maxi!”

Elsewhere in the loving note, Jessica acknowledged that her daughter would soon surpass her in terms of height. “If any of you have read my memoir, OPEN BOOK, or my Amazon essay, TAKE THE LEAD, then you have a sense of my forever baby girl (even though she will be taller than me in about 6 months and shares my shoe size),” she stated.