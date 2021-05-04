ITZY Ranks Their Songs

It’s no secret that iconic K-pop girl group ITZY has a discography full of BOPS. From “ICY” to “DALLA DALLA” to “WANNABE,” they are all SO good!
To celebrate the release of their new EP, GUESS WHO, we invited the amazing ladies of ITZY – Yuna, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yeji – to rank 24 of their most beloved songs.
So, which track do you think the girls will crown as the winner? Do you think your favorite album will make it to the end? Watch the video below to find out!
Do you want to rank these songs yourself? Save and fill out our ITZY Discography bracket to rank along with the girls!
