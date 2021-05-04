Italy considers extending tax breaks for bank mergers, bad loan sales

Article content

ROME — Italy is considering extending to mid-2022 tax breaks that are expected to spur on mergers in the fragmented banking sector, while boosting incentives for any tie-ups, a draft decree showed.

The draft bill, first reported by Reuters on Monday, also reintroduces for the current year tax benefits for companies shedding impaired loans which had expired in December.

Both measures, if confirmed, would help Italian banks weather the fallout from the pandemic, which is set to stoke bad debts and further hit bank profits once the government unwinds support measures for the economy.

In this respect, the government is considering extending state guarantees on bank loans to firms and a debt holiday scheme, with only interest payments resuming after June.

The tax breaks for corporate mergers, due to expire in December, are a key plank of an incentive package Italy’s former government had prepared to convince the country’s No.2 bank UniCredit to take on loss-making Monte dei Paschi (MPS).

Negotiations over state-owned MPS have hit a wall due to a change of CEO at UniCredit, where Andrea Orcel last month took over from French banker Jean Pierre Mustier.

The proposed changes extend the timeframe for possible mergers by six months and give banks an even bigger incentive to join forces and buttress profits through cost cuts.