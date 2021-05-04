ISC Obtains Receipt for Final Base Shelf Prospectus

REGINA, Saskatchewan, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) (“ISC” or the “Company”) has today received a receipt for the final short form base shelf prospectus filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each province and territory of Canada, other than Québec. This filing will allow the Company to make offerings of common shares, preferred shares, debt securities, subscription receipts, units, warrants, or any combination thereof of up to CAD$200 million during the next 25 months.

The filing of the shelf prospectus is expected to provide flexibility going forward for the Company to execute against its stated business objectives. The net proceeds from any offerings under the shelf prospectus will be used as specified in the corresponding prospectus supplement, which could include for general corporate purposes, to repay indebtedness or to fund capital expenditures.

The terms of such future offerings, if any, will be established at the time of such offerings. At the time any of the securities covered by the shelf prospectus are offered for sale, a prospectus supplement containing specific information about the terms of any such offering will be filed with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

About ISC

Headquartered in Canada, ISC® is the leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC® is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC® trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including, without limitation, the filing of any prospectus supplement filed in connection with the final base shelf prospectus, the potential issuance of securities of the Company, and the use of proceeds. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s plans or expectations include risks relating to the potential offering of any securities by the Company; uncertainty with respect to the completion of any future offering; the ability to obtain applicable regulatory approval for any contemplated offerings, the ability of the Company to negotiate and complete future funding transactions and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company including those detailed in ISC’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 and ISC’s Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2020, copies of which are filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, ISC assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

Investor Contact

Jonathan Hackshaw

Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137

investor.relations@isc.ca