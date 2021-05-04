Incyte Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q1 By Investing.com



Incyte Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q1



Investing.com – Incyte (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Incyte announced earnings per share of $0.67 on revenue of $604.7M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.4617 on revenue of $662.22M.

Incyte shares are up 31% from the beginning of the year, still down 22.48% from its 52 week high of $110.32 set on July 7, 2020. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 11.62% from the start of the year.

Incyte follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

Incyte’s report follows an earnings beat by J&J on April 20, who reported EPS of $2.59 on revenue of $22.32B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.34 on revenue of $21.98B.

Pfizer had beat expectations on Tuesday with first quarter EPS of $0.93 on revenue of $14.58B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.7773 on revenue of $13.67B.

