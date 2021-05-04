IDEXX Labs Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



© Reuters. IDEXX Labs Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – IDEXX Labs (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

IDEXX Labs announced earnings per share of 2.09 on revenue of 777.7M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of 1.71 on revenue of 738.43M.

IDEXX Labs shares are up 10% from the beginning of the year, still down 4.20% from its 52 week high of 573.98 set on February 18. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 11.62% from the start of the year.

IDEXX Labs follows other major Consumer/Non-Cyclical sector earnings this month

IDEXX Labs’s report follows an earnings beat by Procter&Gamble on April 20, who reported EPS of 1.26 on revenue of 18.11B, compared to forecasts EPS of 1.19 on revenue of 17.96B.

Coca-Cola had beat expectations on April 19 with first quarter EPS of 0.55 on revenue of 9B, compared to forecast for EPS of 0.5039 on revenue of 8.68B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar