Here’s Why Doctor Strange Cameo Was Cut

Now we know what the commercials were originally for.
Yes, hello, it’s me. I know it has been months since WandaVision ended, but I will never stop talking about it.
And now, we actually have more details about what could’ve happened in the epic final episode. Namely, how Benedict Cumberbatch was supposed to make an appearance as Doctor Strange, and why his cameo was cut.
Apparently, Benedict’s cameo was written out because the Marvel team realized, “It would have taken away from Wanda, which is what we didn’t want to do,” as Kevin Feige explained in an interview with Rolling Stone for their upcoming oral history on WandaVision.
Kevin continued, saying, “We didn’t want the end of the show to be commoditized to go to the next movie — here’s the white guy, ‘Let me show you how power works.'”
So “late in the process,” the WandaVision team wrote out Doctor Strange’s appearance so Wanda could come into her power on her own.
And originally, Doctor Strange’s cameo was going to link to the iconic commercials we were seeing in the sitcom episodes.
According to WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer, the commercials were going to be Doctor Strange’s way of reaching out to Wanda and trying to help her, and he was even going to make an appearance in one.
Kevin also said that because Benedict’s cameo was cut, parts of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had to be reworked. He said the Marvel process is “a wonderful combination of very dedicated coordination, and chaos. Chaos Magic.”
Doctor Strange showing up in WandaVision was a theory many viewers had, not only because Elizabeth Olsen will star in the upcoming Doctor Strange 2, but also in the comics, Doctor Strange is heavily involved in some Wanda storylines, especially when Billy and Tommy are born.
Honestly, one of the best things about the show was watching Wanda deal with her grief, finally become the Scarlet Witch, and realize her own power. So, I personally love the decision to keep the story focused on Wanda and not have the finale overshadowed by a massive MCU cameo.
Basically, I’m just excited to see Wanda and Doctor Strange finally interact in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness because I know it’s going to be incredible and it will absolutely destroy me.
