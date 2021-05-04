Here’s Where You’ve Seen The Cast Of “Mortal Kombat” Before

Your Mortal Kombat binge is about to level up.
Mortal Kombat is back with more fighting and kick-ass action than ever before. If you’ve been obsessing over the cast, we’ve curated other TV shows and movies you can catch them in.
Ready to get started? Check out the full guide below:
Lewis Tan (Cole Young)
The actor has appeared in Deadpool 2 as Shatterstar. He can also be seen in Into the Badlands and Wu Assassins.
Jessica McNamee (Sonya Blade)
You’ll recognize her from The Meg, Battle of the Sexes and The Vow.
Mehcad Brooks (Jackson “Jax” Briggs)
He’s been seen in Desperate Housewives, Supergirl and True Blood.
Chin Han (Shang Tsung)
He’s best known for his roles in The Dark Knight, Contagion and Marco Polo.
Josh Lawson (Kano)
You can catch him in Superstore, House of Lies and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.
Tadanobu Asano (Lord Raiden)
The actor has had roles in the Thor film franchise, Battleship and Followers.
Ludi Lin (Liu Kang)
Before Mortal Kombat, Lin was in Aquaman, Black Mirror and Power Rangers.
Max Huang (Kung Lao)
Huang has a long history of working in stunts and has been seen in Sense8, Time Raiders and a short called No Way Out.
Hiroyuki Sanada (Scorpion)
You’ll remember him in The Wolverine, Avengers: Endgame and Westworld.
Joe Taslim (Sub-Zero)
He’s previously appeared in Fast & Furious 6, Warrior and Star Trek Beyond.
Sisi Stringer (Mileena)
The newcomer can also be seen in 2020’s Children of the Corn and Bloody Hell.
Angus Sampson (Goro)
Sampson’s on-screen roles include Winchester, the Insidious film franchise and Nightflyers.
Have you watched the new Mortal Kombat? Tell us your favorite character in the comments below!
