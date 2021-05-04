Here’s Where You’ve Seen The Cast Of “Mortal Kombat” Before

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
6

Your Mortal Kombat binge is about to level up.

Mortal Kombat is back with more fighting and kick-ass action than ever before. If you’ve been obsessing over the cast, we’ve curated other TV shows and movies you can catch them in.

Ready to get started? Check out the full guide below:

Lewis Tan (Cole Young)


Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

The actor has appeared in Deadpool 2 as Shatterstar. He can also be seen in Into the Badlands and Wu Assassins.

Jessica McNamee (Sonya Blade)


Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

You’ll recognize her from The Meg, Battle of the Sexes and The Vow.

Mehcad Brooks (Jackson “Jax” Briggs)


Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

He’s been seen in Desperate Housewives, Supergirl and True Blood.

Chin Han (Shang Tsung)


Mark Rogers / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

He’s best known for his roles in The Dark Knight, Contagion and Marco Polo.

Josh Lawson (Kano)


Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

You can catch him in Superstore, House of Lies and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.

Tadanobu Asano (Lord Raiden)


Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

The actor has had roles in the Thor film franchise, Battleship and Followers.

Ludi Lin (Liu Kang)


Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Before Mortal Kombat, Lin was in Aquaman, Black Mirror and Power Rangers.

Max Huang (Kung Lao)


Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Huang has a long history of working in stunts and has been seen in Sense8, Time Raiders and a short called No Way Out.

Hiroyuki Sanada (Scorpion)


Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

You’ll remember him in The Wolverine, Avengers: Endgame and Westworld.


Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage

Joe Taslim (Sub-Zero)


Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

He’s previously appeared in Fast & Furious 6, Warrior and Star Trek Beyond.

Sisi Stringer (Mileena)


Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

The newcomer can also be seen in 2020’s Children of the Corn and Bloody Hell.

Angus Sampson (Goro)


Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Sampson’s on-screen roles include Winchester, the Insidious film franchise and Nightflyers.


Syfy / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

You can watch Jones in Mad Max: Fury Road, Conan the Barbarian and WWE Smackdown!


Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

Have you watched the new Mortal Kombat? Tell us your favorite character in the comments below!

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR