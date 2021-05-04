Greenbrook TMS Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares

Article content TORONTO — Greenbrook TMS Inc. (TSX: GTMS) (NASDAQ: GBNH)(“Greenbrook” or the “Company”) today announces that it is pursuing an underwritten public offering of common shares (the “Common Shares”) in the United States and Canada (the “Offering”). The Common Shares are being offered by Stifel, Canaccord Genuity and BTIG, as joint book-running managers, and by Bloom Burton, as co-manager (collectively, the “Underwriters”). The actual number of Common Shares to be distributed, the price of each Common Share and the size of the Offering will be determined by negotiation between the Company and the Underwriters in the context of the market with final terms to be determined at the time of pricing. The Offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed Offering for the development of new mental health service centers that specialize in Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (“TMS”) treatment, to fund potential acquisitions as well as working capital and general corporate purposes. The Offering is subject to a number of customary conditions, including, without limitation, receipt of all regulatory and stock exchange approvals. The Company has applied to list the Common Shares to be issued in the Offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”), subject to customary listing conditions, and has notified the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“NASDAQ”) in accordance with the rules of that exchange.

Article content In connection with the Offering, the Company has filed and been receipted for a preliminary short form base PREP prospectus (the “Preliminary Prospectus”) with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Québec. The Preliminary Prospectus has also been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) as part of the Company’s registration statement on Form F-10 (the “Registration Statement”) in accordance with the U.S./Canada multi-jurisdictional disclosure system, but the Registration Statement has not yet become effective. The Preliminary Prospectus and the Registration Statement contain important information about the Company and the Offering. Prospective investors should read the Preliminary Prospectus and the Registration Statement and the other documents the Company has filed before making an investment decision. The Preliminary Prospectus is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Registration Statement is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the Preliminary Prospectus (and the final short form base PREP prospectus for the Offering, when available), and the Registration Statement may be obtained, upon request, from the offices of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated at Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720, or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com, from the offices of Canaccord Genuity LLC, 99 High Street, 12th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02110, Attn: Syndicate Department or by email at prospectus@cgf.com, or from the offices of BTIG at 65 East 55th Street, New York NY 10022, or by email at prospectusdelivery@btig.com. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority, nor has any such authority passed upon by the accuracy or adequacy of the Preliminary Prospectus or the Registration Statement. The securities described herein may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time at which the Registration Statement becomes effective and the Company files the (final) short form base PREP prospectus.