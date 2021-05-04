Greenbrook TMS Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Operational and Financial Results

TORONTO — Greenbrook TMS Inc. (TSX: GTMS, NASDAQ: GBNH) (“ Greenbrook ” or the “ Company ”) today announced certain preliminary unaudited operational and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 (“ Q1 2021 ”). All values in this news release are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Article content

Bill Leonard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Greenbrook, commented:

“Despite a challenging operating environment, highlighted by a significant winter surge in the COVID-19 pandemic, unusual weather events, and historically typical Q1 seasonality, we are encouraged by our preliminary results, managing a strong bounce back in revenue from Q4 2020. We are proud of our team’s efforts to continue to treat patients suffering from treatment resistant depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder during this difficult time. Depression rates have increased significantly since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and we believe that our services are needed now more than ever. We are particularly excited about our leading indicators, with record highs in consultations performed and new patient starts, and at the prospect of leveraging this momentum throughout 2021.”

About Greenbrook TMS Inc.

Operating through 128 Company-operated treatment centers, Greenbrook is a leading provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (“TMS”) therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, in the United States. TMS therapy provides local electromagnetic stimulation to specific brain regions known to be directly associated with mood regulation. Greenbrook has provided more than620,000 TMS treatments to over17,000 patients struggling with depression.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release, including with respect to the Company’s future financial or operating performance, constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada and the United States, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “targets”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “an opportunity exists”, “is positioned”, “estimates”, “intends”, “assumes”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate” or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events.