Gold slips from two-month peak as dollar regains footing

Gold prices retreated from a more than

two-month high on Tuesday due to an uptick in the dollar,

although weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data stoked concerns

over recovery and limited losses for the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,788.89 per ounce by

0404 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 25 at $1,797.75

on Monday.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,789.40 per ounce.

“The reversal in the dollar is weighing on gold a bit, we’ve

seen the dollar strengthen despite the Feds near-term dovish

rhetoric,” said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.

“On the top side, immediate resistance for gold lies at

$1,800 per ounce. If we can break that, we open the door for

$1,850 or $1,875 as a follow on levels in the immediate.”

The dollar index rose 0.2% against its rivals, making

gold less attractive for other currency holders.

The U.S. economy is doing better, but is “not out of the

woods yet,” Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on

Monday in remarks that flagged an upcoming central bank study.

Data on Monday showed U.S. manufacturing activity grew at a

slower pace in April. Investors now await April payrolls data

due later this week.

“Slower expansion in U.S. manufacturing reinforces