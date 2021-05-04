Gold flat as Yellen’s comments on rates counter muted dollar

Article content

Gold prices were flat on Wednesday, as

concerns over possibility of higher U.S. interest rates

countered a subdued dollar, while palladium held firm after

scaling a record high in the previous session.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was unchanged at $1,778.53 per ounce by

0137 GMT, after falling over 1% in the previous session.

* U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,779.00 per ounce.

* Palladium rose 0.1% to $2,985.81 per ounce, after

scaling an all-time high of $3,017.18 per ounce on Tuesday.

* Supply shortfalls were worsened after top producer

Nornickel announced disruptions at two Siberian mines

due to waterlogging.

* The dollar index was down 0.1% against its rivals,

making gold less expensive for other currency holders.

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday she

sees no inflation problem brewing, downplaying earlier comments

rate hikes may be needed to stop the economy overheating as

President Joe Biden’s spending plans boost growth.

* Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of

holding non-yielding bullion.

* The U.S. trade deficit jumped to a record high in March

amid roaring domestic demand, which is drawing in imports.

* The U.S. economy is growing at its fastest rate since the