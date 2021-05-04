Glassnode predicts BTC rally as stablecoin supply tags record highs By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The circulating supply of the four-largest stablecoins has spiked to new all-time highs, suggesting buyers could soon spark another leg up for the and crypto markets.

The combined capitalization of Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), Binance USD (BUSD), and Dai (DAI) has surged almost 190% from $27 billion to almost $78 billion since the beginning of this year.

Bitcoin-Stablecoin Supply Ratio: Glassnode