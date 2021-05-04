Four crypto veterans pledge to give at least 1% of their wealth to charity each year By Cointelegraph

Four crypto veterans pledge to give at least 1% of their wealth to charity each year
Four crypto and blockchain veterans have joined Founders Circle, an industry group supporting The Giving Block’s new crypto-focused charity drive.
The “Crypto Giving Pledge” encourages cryptocurrency investors and businesses to donate at least 1% of their holdings to charities each year. The initiative is part of The Giving Block’s mandate of increasing charitable giving and enabling more nonprofits to accept cryptocurrency donations.
