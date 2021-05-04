EOS Climbs 11% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



EOS Climbs 11% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $7.0552 by 22:40 (02:40 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 11.04% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 26.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $6.8625B, or 0.30% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $0.0000.

EOS had traded in a range of $6.4242 to $7.0552 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 16.76%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.5797B or 2.18% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $5.6230 to $7.0552 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 69.30% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $54,720.0 on the Investing.com Index, down 1.82% on the day.

was trading at $3,329.13 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 2.82%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,030.4733B or 45.52% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $384.8734B or 17.00% of the total cryptocurrency market value.