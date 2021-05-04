Energy shares lift Hong Kong stocks as oil firms on easing curbs in U.S., Europe

Article content

HONG KONG — Hong Kong stocks rose on Tuesday, with energy shares leading gains, buoyed by rising oil prices as easing coronavirus curbs in the U.S and Europe raised demand growth hopes.

** By the midday break, the Hang Seng index was up 71.09 points or 0.25% at 28,428.63, and was set to snap two straight sessions of decline. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index gained 0.1% to 10,723.4.

** The sub-index tracking energy shares rose 2.1%, while IT stocks slid 0.15%, financials climbed 0.3% and the property sector edged up 0.02%. Tech index was up 0.4%.

** Oil prices extended gains as more U.S. states eased lockdowns and the European Union sought to attract travelers, offsetting concerns over fuel demand in India as COVID-19 cases soar.

** “After more than a 1,000 point drop (in the last two trading sessions), Hang Seng may rebound when the Chinese national holiday is over and the market may continue to rebound but sell in ‘May and go away’ is always the Chinese belief,” Kingston Securities executive director Dickie Wong said.

** “I think people are not panicking but they also are not too optimistic in May as well.”

** Chinese financial and futures markets are closed from May 1-5 for the Labour Day holiday.