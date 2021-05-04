Enerflex Announces Election of Board of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enerflex Ltd. (TSX:EFX) (“Enerflex” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 2, 2021 were elected as directors of Enerflex until the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote held earlier today are set out below.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following eleven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Enerflex. A total of 70,527,065 common shares, representing 78.64% of the shares outstanding, were represented in person and by proxy at the meeting.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Fernando R. Assing 69,762,931 99.28 503,535 0.72 Robert S. Boswell 64,192,999 91.36 6,073,467 8.64 Maureen Cormier Jackson 69,770,252 99.29 496,214 0.71 W. Byron Dunn 67,902,800 96.64 2,363,666 3.36 H. Stanley Marshall 64,002,648 91.09 6,263,818 8.91 Kevin J. Reinhart 69,768,160 99.29 498,306 0.71 Marc E. Rossiter 68,774,482 97.88 1,491,984 2.12 Stephen J. Savidant 68,773,534 97.88 1,492,932 2.12 Juan Carlos Villegas 69,504,613 98.92 761,853 1.08 Michael A. Weill 68,775,067 97.88 1,491,399 2.12 Helen J. Wesley 69,435,228 98.82 831,238 1.18

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. is a single source supplier of natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment – plus related engineering and mechanical service expertise. The Company’s broad in-house resources provide the capability to engineer, design, manufacture, construct, commission, operate, and service hydrocarbon handling systems. Enerflex’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment servicing the natural gas production industry.

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, Enerflex has approximately 2,000 employees worldwide. Enerflex, its subsidiaries, interests in associates and joint-ventures operate in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Enerflex’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “EFX”. For more information about Enerflex, go to www.enerflex.com.

