E-Commerce Giant eBay to Integrate Crypto Payments By CoinQuora



E-Commerce Giant eBay to Integrate Crypto Payments



E-Commerce giant eBay (NASDAQ:) is planning to integrate crypto payments.

eBay CEO Jamie Iannone is also planning to introduce NFTs.

Also, eBay plans to include ways to pay through Apple (NASDAQ:) Pay and Google (NASDAQ:) Pay.

eBay CEO Jamie Iannone told CNBC that he is planning to integrate cryptocurrency as a means of payment soon.

Moreover, he is optimistic about the future of his company. This includes the potential for the site to introduce non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Iannone added,

“One of the great things about eBay is that when there is a new trend, it just shows up on eBay. That’s what we are seeing in areas like NFTs [non-fungible tokens], which we are looking at how we can explore that better.”

When asked if they would step into the NFT business, he replied that they are looking at it. Also, eBay is exploring ways to easily support NFTs on the plat…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora