DuPont De Nemours Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



© Reuters. DuPont De Nemours Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – DuPont (NYSE:) De Nemours reported on Tuesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

DuPont De Nemours announced earnings per share of $0.91 on revenue of $3.98B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.7497 on revenue of $3.85B.

DuPont De Nemours shares are up 10% from the beginning of the year, still down 10.30% from its 52 week high of $87.27 set on January 12. They are outperforming the S&P Global 100 which is up 9.42% from the start of the year.

DuPont De Nemours follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

DuPont De Nemours’s report follows an earnings beat by J&J on April 20, who reported EPS of $2.59 on revenue of $22.32B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.34 on revenue of $21.98B.

Abbott Labs had beat expectations on April 20 with first quarter EPS of $1.32 on revenue of $10.46B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.27 on revenue of $10.69B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar