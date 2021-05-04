Drew Sidora Claps Back at Kenya Moore Following Shade About ‘Step Up’ Earnings

Instagram

The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ co-stars exchange insults on Twitter after Kenya makes a shady comment about Drew’s financial state and even calls her ‘broke b***h.’

It started after Kenya responded to a fan’s tweet which read, “Did Drew really talk about a 2006 film’s box office earnings to prove that she’s rich?” Replying to the tweet, Kenya said, “Drew needed a husband to buy her first house at 35. Meanwhile I’ve owned multiple from 26 years old and purchased with CASH. Check those receipts #RHOA #brokenitchbehavior.”

She went on making her case by sharing a screengrab of the grossing that the movie reportedly earned. “Does Drew EVER NOT LIE? I thought she said $400M in box office receipts from Step Up from 2006,” she shared, noting that the movie only grossed $65M domestically and $114M worldwide. “BTW the studios make that money you just got a small check. Feeling petty.”

In the tweet, she also added hashtags of “broke b***h behavior” and urged Drew to “seek help.”

Firing back at Kenya, Drew tweeted, “Kenya has to do everything alone because she….has no choice. #BossB***h or #LonelyB***h.”

Some fans agreed with Drew as one person wrote in an Instagram comment, ” ‘Kenya has to do everything alone because she has no choice’- Drew. Not a lie here.” Another person said, “If Kenya paid this much attention to mark …. man! What a marriage this would be.” Someone also alleged, “Kenya has too much time. And is obsessed with drew.”

One user accused Kenya of being jealous of Drew. “Kenya just mad because she went and hired the wrong husband she is so miserable every mf season your married and have a child and still so unhappy and getting blocked by your husband every other mf episode,” the person said.