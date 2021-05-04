Domtar confirms deal talks with Canadian rival Paper Excellence

The talks come at a time when the paper industry is recovering from a drop in demand last year and the price of pulp is soaring

Article content

Domtar Corp. confirmed it has been in discussions with Canada’s Paper Excellence about a potential business combination, the company said Tuesday.

Bloomberg reported on Monday that the Canadian paper and packaging company is exploring a deal to acquire the U.S. rival.

“Domtar acknowledges that its management has been in discussions with Paper Excellence about such a potential transaction,” Domtar said in a statement. “However, these discussions may or may not result in an agreement.”

The talks come at a time when the paper industry is recovering from a drop in demand last year, when the pandemic sharply reduced the need for items like paper at offices and schools, with many across the globe working and schooling from home. The price of pulp, a byproduct of wood and key ingredient in paper making, has since soared along with lumber. Lumber prices have quadrupled in the last year, as voracious home building demand caught sawmills short of supply.