Dollar rallies as risk appetite dims, after Yellen’s comments on rates

NEW YORK — The dollar hit a two-week high on Tuesday, as risk appetite faded amid a

sell-off in stocks, with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s comments saying interest rates may need to

rise to prevent the American economy from overheating also supporting the greenback.

Yellen, in prepared remarks on Tuesday, made the comment as more of U.S. President Joe Biden’s economic

investment programs come on line. She did say that the additional spending was small compared to the

relative size of the economy.

The dollar’s safe-haven appeal received a further boost as the Nasdaq fell more than 2%, the S&P

more than 1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average a less steep 0.3%, and as Treasury yields

declined.

Analysts said much of the good news on the economy has likely been priced in by the market.

“After improving dramatically through the first quarter, U.S. economic expectations have converged with

reality, meaning that surprises are no longer skewed toward the positive,” said Karl Schamotta, chief market

strategist at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto.

“For many investors and momentum traders, some rebalancing, away from risk-sensitive currencies and

toward havens, is making a lot of sense at this juncture,” he added.