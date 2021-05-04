Dollar rallies as risk appetite dims, after Yellen’s comments on rates

NEW YORK — The dollar hit a two-week high on Tuesday, as risk appetite faded amid a

sell-off in stocks, with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s comments saying interest rates may need to

rise to prevent the American economy from overheating also supporting the greenback.

Yellen, in prepared remarks on Tuesday, made the comment as more of U.S. President Joe Biden’s economic

investment programs come on line. She did say that the additional spending was small compared to the

relative size of the economy.

The dollar’s safe-haven appeal received a further boost as the Nasdaq fell more than 2%, the S&P

more than 1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average a less steep 0.3%, and as Treasury yields

declined.

Analysts said much of the good news on the economy has likely been priced in by the market.

“After improving dramatically through the first quarter, U.S. economic expectations have converged with

reality, meaning that surprises are no longer skewed toward the positive,” said Karl Schamotta, chief market

strategist at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto.

“For many investors and momentum traders, some rebalancing, away from risk-sensitive currencies and

toward havens, is making a lot of sense at this juncture,” he added.

Tuesday’s bounce reversed losses sustained on Monday after a disappointing U.S. manufacturing survey

report, leaving the dollar 1% above a one-month low struck last week.

The dollar index, which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of other major currencies,

climbed 0.3% to 91.278. It fell more than 2% in April.

“There is no consensus right now on what will happen to the dollar for the rest of the year, as there

was at the start,” Tempus Inc said in its latest research note.

“While some traders see the U.S. dollar with room to grow because of bond yields going higher in the

future as inflation expectations grow, others believe the buck is now overvalued and will only keep

dwindling as the rest of the world successfully plays catch-up.”

The U.S. dollar gained 0.8% against the Australian dollar to US$0.7704 and 0.9% versus the New

Zealand dollar to US$0.7138, even though commodity prices were generally firmer across the board.

The euro fell 0.4% against the dollar to $1.2013. Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.2% to

109.32 yen.

Sterling dipped 0.1% to $1.3881 ahead of a Bank of England meeting on Thursday, which may

announce a slowdown in its bond buying program as the vaccine rollout bolsters Britain’s economy.

In the cryptocurrency sector, ethereum powered to another record peak of $3,530 on Tuesday,

amid increasing institutional interest. It was last down 1.7% at $3,370.

Dogecoin, created as a joke for early crypto adopters, hit an all-time high of US$0.5922. It was last up

36% at US$0.5549, according to CoinGecko.com.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:35PM (1935 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 91.2820 90.9910 +0.33% 1.446% +91.4030 +90.9850

Euro/Dollar $1.2013 $1.2063 -0.42% -1.68% +$1.2063 +$1.1999

Dollar/Yen 109.3200 109.0750 +0.23% +5.81% +109.4800 +109.0450

Euro/Yen 131.32 131.57 -0.19% +3.47% +131.6300 +131.1600

Dollar/Swiss 0.9137 0.9113 +0.26% +3.28% +0.9160 +0.9115

Sterling/Dollar $1.3887 $1.3909 -0.18% +1.62% +$1.3908 +$1.3840

Dollar/Canadian 1.2306 1.2278 +0.23% -3.36% +1.2352 +1.2276

Aussie/Dollar $0.7707 $0.7764 -0.75% +0.18% +$0.7763 +$0.7675

Euro/Swiss 1.0976 1.0990 -0.13% +1.56% +1.1010 +1.0968

Euro/Sterling 0.8650 0.8673 -0.27% -3.21% +0.8689 +0.8646

NZ $0.7139 $0.7200 -0.88% -0.61% +$0.7202 +$0.7116

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 8.3345 8.2830 +0.69% -2.87% +8.3610 +8.3040

Euro/Norway 10.0130 9.9889 +0.24% -4.33% +10.0450 +9.9772

Dollar/Sweden 8.4843 8.4083 +0.43% +3.51% +8.4978 +8.4134

Euro/Sweden 10.1926 10.1493 +0.43% +1.15% +10.1991 +10.1498

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss: Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Alistair Bell)

