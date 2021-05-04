Dollar finds footing as looming data pose test for policymakers

Article content

SINGAPORE — The dollar drifted higher in the Asia session on Tuesday, pausing a monthlong decline as investors weigh whether a roaring U.S. economic recovery may force interest rates higher and are looking to upcoming economic data and policy speeches for clues.

The greenback rose about 0.2% against the yen, euro and pound in trade thinned by holidays in China and Japan. It stepped up slightly further against the trade-sensitive Australian and New Zealand counterparts while the dollar index against a basket of major rivals added 0.2% to 91.151.

The advances partly reverse Monday’s losses and leave the index about 0.8% above a one-month low struck last week. Traders said its next moves hinge on U.S. labor data due Friday and clues in the interim about the thinking of Federal Reserve policymakers.

The euro last sat at $1.2036 while a dollar bought 109.29 yen. The Aussie dollar was 0.3% softer at $0.7740 and the kiwi down 0.4% to $0.7171.

“Markets will not be comfortable pushing the dollar all the way down given this in-your-face U.S. outperformance, and how much longer this may last given outbreaks happening elsewhere,” said Mizuho economist Vishnu Varathan in Singapore.

“If incoming data, whether its services ISM or payrolls shows job creation continues to be strong…I think markets will start gravitating towards the idea that the Fed could move sooner (than projected),” he said, referring to rate rises.