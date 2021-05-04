Dollar climbs as risk appetite fades, after Yellen’s comments on rates

Article content

NEW YORK — The dollar rose to a two-week high on Tuesday, partially unwinding a

monthlong decline, as risk appetite faded with a sell-off in stocks and a rally in Treasuries, and after

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said interest rates may need to rise to prevent the American economy

from overheating.

Yellen, in prepared remarks on Tuesday, made the comment as more of U.S. President Joe Biden’s economic

investment programs come on line. She did say the additional spending was small compared to the relative

size of the economy.

The dollar’s safe-haven appeal received a further boost as the Nasdaq fell more than 2%, the S&P

more than 1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average a less steep 0.69%, and as Treasury yields

declined.

Analysts said much of the good news has likely been priced in by the market.

“After improving dramatically through the first quarter, U.S. economic expectations have converged with

reality, meaning that surprises are no longer skewed toward the positive,” said Karl Schamotta, chief market

strategist at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto.

“For many investors and momentum traders, some rebalancing – away from risk-sensitive currencies and

toward havens – is making a lot of sense at this juncture,” he added.