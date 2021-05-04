Dollar climbs as risk appetite fades, after Yellen’s comments on rates

NEW YORK — The dollar rose to a two-week high on Tuesday, partially unwinding a

monthlong decline, as risk appetite faded with a sell-off in stocks and a rally in Treasuries, and after

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said interest rates may need to rise to prevent the American economy

from overheating.

Yellen, in prepared remarks on Tuesday, made the comment as more of U.S. President Joe Biden’s economic

investment programs come on line. She did say the additional spending was small compared to the relative

size of the economy.

The dollar’s safe-haven appeal received a further boost as the Nasdaq fell more than 2%, the S&P

more than 1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average a less steep 0.69%, and as Treasury yields

declined.

Analysts said much of the good news has likely been priced in by the market.

“After improving dramatically through the first quarter, U.S. economic expectations have converged with

reality, meaning that surprises are no longer skewed toward the positive,” said Karl Schamotta, chief market

strategist at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto.

“For many investors and momentum traders, some rebalancing – away from risk-sensitive currencies and

toward havens – is making a lot of sense at this juncture,” he added.

Tuesday’s bounce reversed losses sustained on Monday after a disappointing U.S. manufacturing survey

report, leaving the dollar 1% above a one-month low struck last week.

The dollar index, which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of other major currencies,

climbed 0.4% to 91.34, just shy of a near two-week high. It fell more than 2% in April.

“There is no consensus right now on what will happen to the dollar for the rest of the year as there was

at the start,” Tempus Inc said in its latest research note.

“While some traders see the U.S. dollar with room to grow because of bond yields going higher in the

future as inflation expectations grow, others believe the buck is now overvalued and will only keep

dwindling as the rest of the world successfully plays catch-up.”

Most of the dollar’s gains were notched against the antipodean currencies, chiefly the Australian dollar

, even though commodity prices were generally firmer across the board.

The greenback advanced roughly 1% versus the Aussie and New Zealand dollars.

The euro fell 0.4% against the dollar to $1.2016. Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.2% to

109.32 yen.

Sterling dipped 0.1% to $1.3881 ahead of a Bank of England meeting on Thursday, which may

announce a slowdown in its bond buying program as the vaccine rollout bolsters Britain’s economy.

Elsewhere, cryptocurrency ethereum powered to another record peak of $3,530 as speculators

drive white-hot crypto markets higher. It was last down 6.3% at $3,213.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 12:29PM (1629 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 91.2770 90.9910 +0.32% 1.440% +91.4030 +90.9850

Euro/Dollar $1.2017 $1.2063 -0.38% -1.65% +$1.2063 +$1.1999

Dollar/Yen 109.3300 109.0750 +0.23% +5.81% +109.4800 +109.0450

Euro/Yen 131.37 131.57 -0.15% +3.51% +131.6300 +131.1600

Dollar/Swiss 0.9135 0.9113 +0.24% +3.26% +0.9160 +0.9115

Sterling/Dollar $1.3880 $1.3909 -0.20% +1.60% +$1.3908 +$1.3840

Dollar/Canadian 1.2311 1.2278 +0.27% -3.32% +1.2352 +1.2276

Aussie/Dollar $0.7697 $0.7764 -0.83% +0.09% +$0.7763 +$0.7675

Euro/Swiss 1.0978 1.0990 -0.11% +1.58% +1.1010 +1.0968

Euro/Sterling 0.8657 0.8673 -0.18% -3.14% +0.8689 +0.8648

NZ $0.7134 $0.7200 -0.88% -0.61% +$0.7202 +$0.7116

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 8.3435 8.2830 +0.89% -2.68% +8.3610 +8.3040

Euro/Norway 10.0255 9.9889 +0.37% -4.22% +10.0450 +9.9772

Dollar/Sweden 8.4823 8.4083 +0.43% +3.49% +8.4978 +8.4134

Euro/Sweden 10.1932 10.1493 +0.43% +1.15% +10.1991 +10.1498

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss: Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; Editing by

Kirsten Donovan and Jonathan Oatis)

