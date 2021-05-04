Dollar climbs as risk appetite fades, after Yellen’s comments on rates

Article content
NEW YORK — The dollar rose to a two-week high on Tuesday, partially unwinding a
monthlong decline, as risk appetite faded with a sell-off in stocks and a rally in Treasuries, and after
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said interest rates may need to rise to prevent the American economy
from overheating.
Yellen, in prepared remarks on Tuesday, made the comment as more of U.S. President Joe Biden’s economic
investment programs come on line. She did say the additional spending was small compared to the relative
size of the economy.
The dollar’s safe-haven appeal received a further boost as the Nasdaq fell more than 2%, the S&P
more than 1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average a less steep 0.69%, and as Treasury yields
declined.
Analysts said much of the good news has likely been priced in by the market.
“After improving dramatically through the first quarter, U.S. economic expectations have converged with
reality, meaning that surprises are no longer skewed toward the positive,” said Karl Schamotta, chief market
strategist at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto.
“For many investors and momentum traders, some rebalancing – away from risk-sensitive currencies and
toward havens – is making a lot of sense at this juncture,” he added.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Tuesday’s bounce reversed losses sustained on Monday after a disappointing U.S. manufacturing survey
report, leaving the dollar 1% above a one-month low struck last week.
The dollar index, which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of other major currencies,
climbed 0.4% to 91.34, just shy of a near two-week high. It fell more than 2% in April.
“There is no consensus right now on what will happen to the dollar for the rest of the year as there was
at the start,” Tempus Inc said in its latest research note.
“While some traders see the U.S. dollar with room to grow because of bond yields going higher in the
future as inflation expectations grow, others believe the buck is now overvalued and will only keep
dwindling as the rest of the world successfully plays catch-up.”
Most of the dollar’s gains were notched against the antipodean currencies, chiefly the Australian dollar
, even though commodity prices were generally firmer across the board.
The greenback advanced roughly 1% versus the Aussie and New Zealand dollars.
The euro fell 0.4% against the dollar to $1.2016. Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.2% to
109.32 yen.
Sterling dipped 0.1% to $1.3881 ahead of a Bank of England meeting on Thursday, which may
announce a slowdown in its bond buying program as the vaccine rollout bolsters Britain’s economy.
Elsewhere, cryptocurrency ethereum powered to another record peak of $3,530 as speculators
drive white-hot crypto markets higher. It was last down 6.3% at $3,213.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 12:29PM (1629 GMT)
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Dollar index 91.2770 90.9910 +0.32% 1.440% +91.4030 +90.9850
Euro/Dollar $1.2017 $1.2063 -0.38% -1.65% +$1.2063 +$1.1999
Dollar/Yen 109.3300 109.0750 +0.23% +5.81% +109.4800 +109.0450
Euro/Yen 131.37 131.57 -0.15% +3.51% +131.6300 +131.1600
Dollar/Swiss 0.9135 0.9113 +0.24% +3.26% +0.9160 +0.9115
Sterling/Dollar $1.3880 $1.3909 -0.20% +1.60% +$1.3908 +$1.3840
Dollar/Canadian 1.2311 1.2278 +0.27% -3.32% +1.2352 +1.2276
Aussie/Dollar $0.7697 $0.7764 -0.83% +0.09% +$0.7763 +$0.7675
Euro/Swiss 1.0978 1.0990 -0.11% +1.58% +1.1010 +1.0968
Euro/Sterling 0.8657 0.8673 -0.18% -3.14% +0.8689 +0.8648
NZ $0.7134 $0.7200 -0.88% -0.61% +$0.7202 +$0.7116
Dollar/Dollar
Dollar/Norway 8.3435 8.2830 +0.89% -2.68% +8.3610 +8.3040
Euro/Norway 10.0255 9.9889 +0.37% -4.22% +10.0450 +9.9772
Dollar/Sweden 8.4823 8.4083 +0.43% +3.49% +8.4978 +8.4134
Euro/Sweden 10.1932 10.1493 +0.43% +1.15% +10.1991 +10.1498
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss: Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; Editing by
Kirsten Donovan and Jonathan Oatis)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.