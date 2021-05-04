DCM is Well Positioned to Capitalize on Consolidation of Canadian Cannabis Producers and Growth Opportunities in the U.S. Market

Article content BRAMPTON, Ontario — DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM) (“DCM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of marketing and business communication solutions to companies across North America, is well positioned to capitalize on consolidation occurring amongst Canadian cannabis licensed producers (“LPs”). DCM has established itself as an industry-leading provider of label, packaging and marketing workflows to the Canadian cannabis market. The Company’s proprietary technology platform delivers variable, direct web to print, digital labels, and simplifies complexities inherent in the supply of cannabis labels, including management of strict regulatory and packaging compliance needs and meeting “on demand” delivery requirements. “Through our technology-enabled solution, combined with manufacturing scale, consistent quality, and proven speed-to-market, we help clients maintain brand and regulatory compliance, automate workflows across multiple stakeholders, and provide unique capabilities in reporting and quick turnarounds,” said Shelly Anwyll, Senior Vice President, North America Emerging Markets of DCM. DCM counts more than 25 of the leading Canadian LPs as clients. Since entering the cannabis label market in late 2017, this sector has grown to represent approximately 5% of DCM’s $260 million in total revenue in fiscal 2020. DCM manages more than 4,500 SKU’s for its Canadian cannabis clients and to date has manufactured more than 225 million Health Canada-compliant cannabis labels and packaging products.

Article content “Given our success supporting leading producers in the Canadian market with our innovative digital platform, DCM is well positioned to capitalize on the current M&A activity occurring amongst cannabis producers and to further increase our market penetration,” said Richard Kellam, President and CEO of DCM. “We are also well positioned for growth opportunities in the US market, as legislation there continues to evolve. Our technology solution, refined in the very tightly regulated Canadian market, enables state-level versioning, and can address the complex compliance requirements faced by multi-state cannabis operators across multiple jurisdictions.” ABOUT DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP. DCM is a communication solutions partner that adds value for large enterprises by creating more meaningful connections with their customers. Our technology-enabled content and workflow management capabilities solve the complex branding, communications, logistics and regulatory requirements of Canada’s leading enterprises. We pair customer insights and thought leadership with cutting-edge products, modular enabling technology, and services to power our clients’ go-to-market strategies. We help our clients manage how their brands come to life, determine which channels are right for them, manage multimedia campaigns, deploy location-specific and 1:1 marketing, execute custom loyalty programs, and fulfill their commercial printing needs all in one place. Our extensive experience has positioned us as experts at providing communication solutions across many verticals, including the financial, retail, healthcare, cannabis, energy, and public sectors. Thanks to our locations throughout Canada and in the United States, we meet our clients’ varying needs with scale, speed, and efficiency – no matter how large or complex the ask – delivered through our technology-enabled service model. Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on www.datacm.com, and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect DCM’s current views regarding future events and operating performance, are based on information currently available to DCM, and speak only as of the date of this press release.