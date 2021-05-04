Dapper Labs-backed NFT avatar platform raises $65M in funding By Cointelegraph

Dapper Labs-backed NFT avatar platform raises $65M in funding
Digital avatar developer, Genies, has raised $65 million to build an NFT marketplace for digital avatars on the Flow blockchain led by several heavyweight investors, including Flow’s developers, Dapper Labs.
SEC filings dated May 3 reveal the California-based company recently closed a $65 million Series B funding round led by investment firm Bond, alongside Coinbase Ventures, Tull Investment Group, Breyer Capital, and Dapper Labs.
