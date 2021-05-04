CVS Health Corp Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



© Reuters. CVS Health Corp Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – CVS Health Corp (NYSE:) reported on Tuesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

CVS Health Corp announced earnings per share of $2.04 on revenue of $69.10B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.72 on revenue of $68.35B.

CVS Health Corp shares are up 15% from the beginning of the year, still down 0.68% from its 52 week high of $78.22 set on May 3. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 11.62% from the start of the year.

CVS Health Corp follows other major Services sector earnings this month

CVS Health Corp’s report follows an earnings beat by Amazon.com on Thursday, who reported EPS of $15.79 on revenue of $108.52B, compared to forecasts EPS of $9.54 on revenue of $104.51B.

Visa A had beat expectations on April 27 with second quarter EPS of $1.38 on revenue of $5.73B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.27 on revenue of $5.56B.

