Crypto donors to star-studded benefit raise $440K for autism awareness By Cointelegraph

Crypto donors to star-studded benefit raise $440K for autism awareness
On April 30, a virtual benefit co-hosted by American TV star Jimmy Kimmel and NASA engineer-turned-YouTuber Mark Rober raised over $3 million in donations to support NEXT for AUTISM, a charity dedicated to addressing the needs of people with autism and their families across the United States.
The interactive livestream featured a wide range of well-known entertainers, comedians, musicians, and athletes, among them Jon Stewart, Conan O’Brien, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler and Charlize Theron.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.