Corn near 8-year high on supply concerns, wheat rebounds after sharp drop

Article content

SINGAPORE — Chicago corn futures were little changed on Tuesday, trading near the previous session’s eight-year high on global supply worries although a rapid pace of U.S. planting curbed gains.

Wheat gained ground after dropping more than 2% on Monday, while soybeans ticked higher.

“Asian buyers are not chasing high global corn prices,” said one Singapore-based feed grain trader. “Importers are waiting for the U.S. government’s supply-demand report due next week for a price direction. High prices are likely to prompt U.S. farmers to plant more corn.”

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was unmoved at $6.79-1/2 a bushel by 0330 GMT, after hitting a March 2013 high of $6.98 a bushel on Monday.

Wheat climbed 0.7% to $7.22-3/4 a bushel, after closing down 2.3% in the previous session, and soybeans rose 0.1% to $15.25-1/2 a bushel.

As of Sunday, 46% of the United States’ corn plantings were complete, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in a weekly report, topping analysts’ expectations of 44%.

That was up from 17% a week earlier and ahead of the five-year average of 36%.

In Iowa, the top U.S. corn-producing state, farmers were able to plant almost half of the state’s expected corn crop during the week ended May 2, for a total of 69% planted, according to the USDA.