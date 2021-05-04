Corn gains for fifth session on global supply worries, wheat eases

Article content

SINGAPORE — Chicago corn futures gained more ground on Wednesday to trade near a more than eight-year high hit in the previous session, as concerns over global supplies and strong demand underpinned prices.

Wheat slid while soybeans edged higher.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.3% to $6.99 a bushel as of 0015 GMT. On Tuesday, the market reached $7.04 a bushel, its highest level since March 2013.

* Wheat lost 0.2% to $7.25 a bushel and soybeans rose 0.3% to $15.42-1/4 a bushel.

* In Brazil, weather forecasts showed little sign of rain relief for dry southern corn-growing areas, keeping the focus on global supply woes despite U.S. planting progress.

* Brazil’s second annual crop is seen as crucial to boosting short-term availability ahead of the U.S. harvest later in the year.

* Brazilian soybean exports in May are likely to fall after setting a monthly record in April due to the absence of Chinese buyers, according to an agribusiness analyst and data from a maritime agent.

* China is being more cautious after soybean prices in Chicago touched an eight-year high.

* Argentina’s 2021/22 wheat crop is expected at 19 million tonnes, equal to the country’s record-setting harvest in the 2018/19 season, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said in a preliminary forecast on Tuesday.