ConocoPhillips Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com

Investing.com – ConocoPhillips (NYSE:) reported on Tuesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

ConocoPhillips announced earnings per share of $0.69 on revenue of $10.56B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.5451 on revenue of $8.51B.

ConocoPhillips shares are up 31% from the beginning of the year, still down 13.71% from its 52 week high of $61.12 set on March 11. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 11.62% from the start of the year.

ConocoPhillips follows other major Energy sector earnings this month

ConocoPhillips’s report follows an earnings beat by Exxon Mobil on Friday, who reported EPS of $0.65 on revenue of $59.15B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.5989 on revenue of $56.38B.

Chevron had beat expectations on Friday with first quarter EPS of $0.9 on revenue of $32.03B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.8875 on revenue of $32.54B.

