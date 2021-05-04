ConocoPhillips Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com

© Reuters. ConocoPhillips Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1
Investing.com – ConocoPhillips (NYSE:) reported on Tuesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
ConocoPhillips announced earnings per share of $0.69 on revenue of $10.56B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.5451 on revenue of $8.51B.
ConocoPhillips shares are up 31% from the beginning of the year, still down 13.71% from its 52 week high of $61.12 set on March 11. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 11.62% from the start of the year.
ConocoPhillips follows other major Energy sector earnings this month
ConocoPhillips’s report follows an earnings beat by Exxon Mobil on Friday, who reported EPS of $0.65 on revenue of $59.15B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.5989 on revenue of $56.38B.
Chevron had beat expectations on Friday with first quarter EPS of $0.9 on revenue of $32.03B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.8875 on revenue of $32.54B.
Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.