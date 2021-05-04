Commodities Jump to Highest Since 2011 on Rebound From Virus

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Commodities jumped to their highest in almost a decade as a rebound in the world’s largest economies stokes demand for metals, food and energy, while poor weather harms crops and transportation bottlenecks curb supplies.

The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index, which tracks prices for 23 raw materials, rose 0.8% Tuesday to its highest since 2011. The gauge has climbed more than 70% since reaching a four-year low in March of last year.

With some major economies emerging from the pandemic, metals are rising as manufacturing picks up, and the return of motorists to the roads is boosting energy prices. Meanwhile, crops like corn, wheat and sugar have surged as dryness hurts plants in Brazil, the U.S. and Europe, while China gobbles up supplies. Hedge funds have been raising their bullish wagers on commodities, signaling a renewed inflationary bet.

“There’s definitely optimism for an improving economic outlook to lead to acceleration of demand,” Greg Sharenow, a portfolio manager at Pacific Investment Management Co., said in an interview. The futures curves for several commodities are pointing to tight supplies, he added.

The U.S. and China are recovering fast from the pandemic, stoking demand for more cars, electronics and infrastructure. Ford Motor Co. expects a $2.5 billion impact from commodity costs in the last three quarters of the year, coming from steel, aluminum and precious metals.