Climate activists urge BlackRock, Vanguard to vote against Exxon directors

Article content

HOUSTON — Climate activists are prodding Exxon Mobil Corp’s top shareholders to vote against the reelection of two directors, a move that could boost a hedge fund’s proxy fight to seat four candidates on the oil giant’s board.

Environmental group Sierra Club and other activists have bombarded BlackRock Inc and Vanguard Group with calls and emails urging them to vote against Exxon Chief Executive Darren Woods and lead independent director Kenneth Frazier at this month’s shareholder meeting. The two money management firms hold more than 13% of Exxon shares combined.

Exxon is battling activist hedge fund Engine No. 1 over four seats on the 12-member board and the company’s future direction. The fund has criticized Exxon’s poor returns from heavy spending on fossil fuels and lack of a clear transition to cleaner fuels. It has support from some large pension funds in California and New York.

BlackRock and Vanguard declined to comment on their stance. Both have signed the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative, vowing to press portfolio companies to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 or sooner.

“The leadership of the boards of directors should be voted off” if their company fails to embrace the Paris Accord’s goal on limiting the rise in the global temperature, said Lisa Lindsley, director of investor engagement at Majority Action, one of the groups pressuring the Exxon shareholders.