Ciara Unable to Hold Back Laughter Seeing Russell Wilson Post-Wisdom Teeth Removal

Documenting the moment her Seattle Seahawks player husband was wheeled out post-op, the ‘Like a Boy’ singer can be heard suppressing her giggle as she says, ‘Oh my god, this is ridiculous.’

Ciara couldn’t help but poke fun at Russell Wilson after he had all four of his wisdom teeth removed. Reposting a video that documented her quarterback husband’s reaction post-operation, the “Like a Boy” singer could be heard laughing as she saw him making unsuccessful attempt in taking to her.

On Sunday, May 2, Russell took to his Instagram Story to share a look at the side effect of his wisdom teeth removal surgery. In the short hilarious clip taken by Ciara, the NFL athlete desperately tried to speak. His words, however, did not make any sense. Seeing such situation, his wife was heard laughing while saying from behind the camera, “Oh my god, this is ridiculous.”

The short clip displayed Russell sitting in a wheelchair while wearing a velour tracksuit and aviator sunglasses. Over the Story, he wrote, “Numbing…Just woke up from anesthesia.” He added, “4 wisdom teeth gone!” His wife Ciara then reposted his Story, writing over hers, “My baby was gone.” She added laughing with tears memoji.

In another Story, Russell let out a clip that featured him trying to tell Ciara how he felt, but he could only mumbled incoherent words. To make it clear what he was trying to say, the 32-year-old athlete wrote over the clip, “Myyy lippps hurrrttt.” His wife also reposted this clip in her Story. This time, she only added a few of laughing memojis.

Ciara’s Stories came after she and Russell celebrated the 6th anniversary of their first meeting. In March, the 35-year-old took to Instagram Story to gush over her husband. Alongside a photo of Russell in a pool, she wrote a sweet caption that read, “You are beauty to me. How amazing we met this very day, 6 years ago. I love you so much. 3.26.15. My sweet love.”

The “Get Up” singer tied the knot with the athlete in 2016. They share 9-month-old son Win Harrison and 4-year-old daughter Sienna Princess. She is also a parent of Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she shares with her ex-fiance Future.