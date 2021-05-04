BTC Is Less Volatile Than Apple or Tesla, Says Binance CEO By CoinQuora



BTC Is Less Volatile Than Apple or Tesla, Says Binance CEO



Binance’s CEO believes is less volatile than stocks like Apple (NASDAQ:) and Tesla (NASDAQ:).

Changpeng Zhao estimates that 300 million people are now in the crypto market.

Crypto market cap enjoyed notable gainS with more than 4.5% in the last 24 hours.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) has argued that Bitcoin is less volatile than stocks with a similar market cap — including Apple and Tesla.

Speaking to Bloomberg News, CZ stressed that he can see volatility in all digital asset classes, and it isn’t something that’s exclusive to the crypto market. CZ calculated that there are now 300 million people in the crypto markets.

He explained that many people who enter the space end up learning about Bitcoin before moving on to other coins. After discovering their use cases.

When asked whether people end up taking o…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora