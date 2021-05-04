Britain’s IPO pipeline packed despite Deliveroo flop, minister says

Article content

LONDON — Deliveroo’s poor public debut in March has not put off other companies from listing in London, Britain’s financial services minister said on Tuesday.

The food delivery company’s flotation was supposed to be London’s debut of the decade, but the stock plunged 30% on the first day, with some investors shunning the listing, citing concerns about gig-economy working conditions.

“I am delighted that Deliveroo chose to list in London,” John Glen said in a recorded interview with CSFI think tank made public on Tuesday.

“There is strong pipeline of companies who are planning to IPO in London, and it will never be about one company, it’s about a sustainable pathway to access finance and be assured about the regulations that exist,” Glen said, without naming any companies.

Shares in cyber security firm Darktrace rocketed on their London debut last week, while Alphawave IP Group said it was planning a London listing this month.

Britain is seeking to bolster the City of London financial hub after being largely cut off from the European Union due to Brexit, and looser listing rules is part of that strategy.

“London is unique as a financial hub,” Glen said.

But many banks that used London as their European gateway have had to open hubs in the bloc where their regulator, the European Central Bank, wants them to be fully staffed quickly, forcing lenders into a difficult decisions about future business models in Europe.