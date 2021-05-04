Brazil lower house speaker Lira says joint-chamber tax reform commission scrapped

Article content

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil’s cross-chamber congressional commission on tax reform has been disbanded and another path for restructuring and simplifying Brazil’s complex tax system must be found, lower house speaker Arthur Lira said on Tuesday.

Lira made his announcement on TV Camara only hours after the tax reform bill’s coordinator, Congressman Aguinaldo Ribeiro, had said lawmakers would be able to suggest amendments to the bill this week before its delivery to Congress next Tuesday. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca Writing by Jamie McGeever)