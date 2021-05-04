Binance Coin (BNB) Hits $680 Reaching New ATH By CoinQuora

Binance Coin (BNB) Hits $680 Reaching New ATH
- Binance Coin reached a new all-time high price reaching $680.
- BNB market capitalization has surged over $100 billion.
- BNB has a chance of reaching great heights.
Binance Coin (BNB) has recorded a new all-time high price reaching $680 with a market capitalization of over $100 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.
BNB is performing well this week as it surged back into the $600 resistance level today and reached a new ATH. Currently, BNB holds the 3rd position in the crypto market. According to CoinMarketCap, the price of BNB is over $640 with a 24-hour trading volume of almost $6 billion, at the time of writing.
