Binance Coin (BNB) Hits $680 Reaching New ATH By CoinQuora



Binance Coin (BNB) Hits $680 Reaching New ATH



Binance Coin reached a new all-time high price reaching $680.

BNB market capitalization has surged over $100 billion.

BNB has a chance of reaching great heights.

Binance Coin (BNB) has recorded a new all-time high price reaching $680 with a market capitalization of over $100 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.

BNB is performing well this week as it surged back into the $600 resistance level today and reached a new ATH. Currently, BNB holds the 3rd position in the crypto market. According to CoinMarketCap, the price of BNB is over $640 with a 24-hour trading volume of almost $6 billion, at the time of writing.

