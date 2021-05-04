Billie Lourd Shares Picture Of Son Watching Star Wars

May the fourth be with you…
Today is May 4th! AKA Star Wars day — you know, ~may the FOURTH be with you~…
…and Billie Lourd celebrated today by posting these pics of her song, Kingston, watching Star Wars: A New Hope — specifically, this scene of his late grandma, Carrie Fisher, as Princess Leia:
And if that wasn’t cute enough, Baby Kingston was wearing this adorable onesie that I wish came in adult sizes:
Back in 2016, Carrie Fisher passed away suddenly — and a couple months before her mother / Billie’s grandmother, Debbie Reynolds died — and since then, Billie has openly commemorated her mother and grandmother’s lives on social media:
And in 2020, Billie announced that she gave birth to a baby boy, Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell:
So, when Billie showed her son celebrating ~May the fourth~ while also honoring his late grandmother, I just about cried.
So, with this, I hope you have an amazing May 4th and may the force be with you!
