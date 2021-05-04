Billie Eilish Was “Offended” By Tank Top Pic Praise

“I love these pictures and I loved doing this shoot,” Billie wrote on Instagram when she unveiled the photos. “Do whatever you want whenever you want. Fuck everything else.”
She also told Vogue she chose to wear a corset because she’s insecure about her stomach — and pre-emptively responded to any backlash she may receive for the decision.
Predicting that people may question why she’s wearing a corset if she preaches “body positivity,” Billie said: “It’s all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, fuck it — if you feel like you look good, you look good.”
Prior to the photo hitting the internet, Billie had explained that she intentionally chose to wear clothing — in her own words — “800 sizes bigger than she is” so that people couldn’t see and have opinions on her body.
“I never want the world to know everything about me,” Billie said in a 2019 video for Calvin Klein. “I mean, that’s why I wear big baggy clothes: Nobody can have an opinion, because they haven’t seen what’s underneath.”