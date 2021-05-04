Billie Eilish Joins Timothee Chalamet as Co-Chair of 2021 MET Gala

Instagram

The ‘Bad Guy’ hitmaker and the ‘Little Women’ actor have been confirmed alongside tennis star Naomi Osaka, and poet Amanda Gorman as the stars fronting the September event.



New British Vogue cover girl Billie Eilish will join Timothee Chalamet, tennis star Naomi Osaka, and poet Amanda Gorman among the stars fronting the 2021 Met Gala.

Vogue bosses have confirmed the four stars will serve as co-chairs at a “more intimate” event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on September 13, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Met Gala visionary Anna Wintour will be honorary chairs.

A larger Met Gala will return on May 2, 2022.

September’s gala will help launch “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”, which will open at the museum on September 18. The second part of the exhibition, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”, will open on May 5, 2022.

The unveiling of Billie as Met Gala’s co-chair came right after her cover for the June issue of British Vogue was made public. Putting her new blonde hair on full display, the “Bad Guy” hitmaker struck poses as a stripped-down bombshell. She wore a series of vintage-inspired outfits for the photoshoot, and admitted that she was aiming to deliver a “classic, old-timey pin-up” look.

In the interview, the 19-year-old singer predicted there will be questions about her choice of fashion for the magazine feature. Still, she argued, “It’s all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f**k it – if you feel like you look good, you look good.”