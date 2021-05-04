Bill Gates’ Estranged Wife Agrees Not to Seek Spousal Support in $130 Billion Divorce Battle

Instagram

Many on Twitter call out the Microsoft co-founder and his estranged wife Melinda Gates shortly after they made public their split, but they tag the wrong Melinda.

AceShowbiz –

Bill Gates’ estranged wife has taken a step to make their separation legal by filing for a divorce. In the documents submitted in King County, Washington, Melinda Gates said that “spousal support is not needed” in their $130 billion divorce battle.

In the papers filed on Monday, May 3, it was stated that the 56-year-old and the Microsoft co-founder do not have a prenuptial agreement. They will determine property divisions according to their separation contract.

“This marriage is irretrievably broken,” Melinda cited in the petition for divorce. “We ask the court to dissolve our marriage and find that our marital community ended on the date stated in our separation contract.”

Melinda and Bill made public their split on Monday via Twitter. “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives,” they declared.

“We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives,” the billionaire philanthropists concluded their statement. “We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”

After the pair shared the announcement, many on Twitter called them out because they thought the news had overshadowed real world issues. However, the critics attacked the wrong person. They tagged Melinda Jackson with handle @melindagale instead of Melinda Gates, whose handle is @melindagates.

Despite facing the criticism, Melinda Jackson claimed she was not surprised with the wrong tag. “I get tagged incorrectly for her often and have for literally years,” the award-winning publicist told Radar.

One of the tweets sent to her read, “We have become so used to killing and missing persons in Nigeria that we don’t even bother beyond a few RTs and we move on to the next ‘important’ topic eg. @BillGates and @melindagale separation.” It added, “They will kill those #Greenfield students oh . Let’s focus on that oh!!!”